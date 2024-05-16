Trinamool Congress' politics means appeasement, calling Ram temple impure, sheltering Bangladeshi intruders, vote jihad: PM Modi in Bhadohi.
PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
