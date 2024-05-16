PM Modi takes dig at Congress, says opposition thinks development will happen automatically
PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:24 IST
Congress makes fun of country's development. Opposition says development of the country will happen on its own: PM Modi in Pratapgarh.
