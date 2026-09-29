“In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil”: Iran Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf warns US

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday warned the US and other countries over the Strait of Hormuz, saying that if Iran’s security is not ensured, “no infrastructure will be safe”. Ghalibaf made the remarks during a public video conference on Tuesday, referring to recent statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it.

Reacting to the US President’s remarks, Ghalibaf said they were a repetition of previous claims and that their nature was known to everyone. “The delusional US president recently made rhetoric about the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it that is a repetition of previous claims, and the truth of these delusional positions is known to everyone,” he said.

Ghalibaf then warned the US and other countries that Iran would not allow its security to be compromised, linking security in the region to the movement of oil. “Both Americans and other countries should know: As we said before, in a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil, and if our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe,” he said.

Ghalibaf also referred to the anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Abadan, saying the episode demonstrated the importance of planning and resistance. “These days also coincide with the anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Abadan. If the siege of Abadan was broken, as the Great Imam of the Revolution had ordered, it was the result of the meticulous planning of the operational plan and its courageous implementation with the struggle and selflessness of the commanders and fighters in Operation Samen al-Imam,” he said.

Recalling the circumstances surrounding the siege, Ghalibaf said, “At that time, the Baathist enemy had placed Abadan under a tight siege by cutting off the roads to Ahvaz and Mahshahr and constructing bridges over the Karun. The Abadan refinery, the country's energy heart and the largest refinery in West Asia, was destroyed under direct artillery fire, the oil pipelines were cut off, and the city's water and electricity networks were almost destroyed. Saddam wanted to force the people of Abadan to surrender by imposing famine and a crisis of shortages of items and needs, but the steadfastness and strength of the resilient people of Abadan, along with the fighting and bravery of the warriors of Islam, thwarted this plot, and the one-year siege was broken within 48 hours.” Drawing a parallel with the present situation, Ghalibaf said, “Let me remind the younger generation of Iran that today's US efforts to impose a naval blockade, close air corridors, and exert maximum pressure on the country's commercial arteries will also fail with serious planning and management in the economic fields and military responses similar to those of 1980,” he said.

Ghalibaf also responded to what he termed the US President’s “frivolous positions”, saying Iran would not be intimidated by threats. “A nation with such a brilliant and deep-rooted history should never be intimidated by siege and threats. If the American enemy's calculating apparatus does not understand this fundamental truth, it will continue to be caught in the cycle of receiving heavy slaps from the Iranian nation. Of course, the reckless positions of the US President in the UN General Assembly and his audacity towards the great and civilisation-building nation of Iran showed that they have not yet changed their behaviour, and in the face of such audacity, our response is the same clear words of the past: 'Turn so that we can turn!'," he said.

He further warned that Iran would respond to any aggression or what he termed adventurism. “Americans should know that the era of intimidation and threats to destroy this civilised nation is over. The leaders of the White House should know that the wise and history-making nation of Iran will never back down with demarche, rhetoric, or air and commercial blockade; and the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to any aggression and adventurism will be a tough, regretful, precise, and swift response,” he said. The remarks came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left New York for Tehran after concluding his programs and intensive diplomatic consultations, according to IRNA.

Meanwhile, a US official on Monday (local time) told CNN, said that US President Donald Trump is willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release frozen funds as part of a final deal, but only if Tehran offers “concrete progress” on the nuclear issue as mediators sought to bring both countries back to the negotiating table. The United States is having “positive and constructive discussions through the mediators,” the official said, while noting that there would be no deal unless nuclear issues were addressed. Trump on Saturday (local time) rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it “unacceptable.”

On Sunday (local time), Trump told Axios that he expected more talks with Iran to take place this week. The US official said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were leading the talks on the US side. “They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make,” Trump said on Sunday. “It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand.”

According to the official, Iran has indicated that it is flexible on nuclear issues, but the two sides have not reached an agreement on the timing of the commitments. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday (local time) that Tehran had held further indirect talks with the United States through Qatari mediators in New York, as reported by Al Jazeera. He said Iran was awaiting an official response from Washington, which he “hopefully” expected by Tuesday (local time). (ANI)