Kejriwal alleges BJP plans to end reservation if it wins majority in Lok Sabha
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:16 IST
If BJP gets majority in Lok Sabha, it will end reservation for SC, ST, OBC: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during Amritsar roadshow.
