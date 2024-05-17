"Aam Aadmi Party Named as Accused in ED's Charge Sheet for Alleged Excise Scam Money Laundering"
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:10 IST
ED also names Aam Aadmi Party as accused in charge sheet filed in money laundering case linked to alleged excise scam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
