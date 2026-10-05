Tunisia inflation rises to 5.6% in September, driven by food prices

​Tunisia's annual ​inflation rate rose ‌to 5.6% ​in September from 5.4% in ‌August, driven by higher food prices, official data showed on Monday. The ‌increase marked the second ‌consecutive monthly rise in inflation, amid expectations of tighter monetary policy, with the ⁠central ​bank ⁠expected to either keep its key ⁠interest rate unchanged or possibly raise ​it at its next meeting.

The ⁠National Institute of Statistics said ⁠the ​inflation rate for food accelerated to 8.4% in September ⁠from 7.5% in August. Prices of ⁠clothing rose ⁠9.2%, compared with 9% in August.