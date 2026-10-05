Tunisia inflation rises to 5.6% in September, driven by food prices
Tunisia's annual inflation rate rose to 5.6% in September from 5.4% in August, driven by higher food prices, official data showed on Monday. The increase marked the second consecutive monthly rise in inflation, amid expectations of tighter monetary policy, with the central bank expected to either keep its key interest rate unchanged or possibly raise it at its next meeting.
The National Institute of Statistics said the inflation rate for food accelerated to 8.4% in September from 7.5% in August. Prices of clothing rose 9.2%, compared with 9% in August.