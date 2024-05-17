Arvind Kejriwal Granted Freedom to Seek Regular Bail in Excise Policy Scam Case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
SC gives Arvind Kejriwal liberty to move trial court for regular bail in money laundering case related to alleged excise policy scam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
