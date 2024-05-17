Swati Maliwal's Fiery Clash: Exclaims, Attempts to Force Entry as Kejriwal Remains 'Busy'
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:08 IST
Swati Maliwal insisted on meeting Arvind Kejriwal, his aide Bibhav Kumar told her CM is busy; she shouted, tried to barge in: AAP's Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
