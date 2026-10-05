Spanish opposition leader urges voters to opt for change, oust PM Sanchez in snap election

​The leader ​of ‌Spain's main opposition ​party, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, urged ‌voters on Monday to reject the current centre-left coalition government ‌and usher in his conservative People's ‌Party (PP) in an upcoming snap election.

"The question I put to voters ⁠is ​whether ⁠they want four more years of ⁠what we've been living through, ​or whether they want to give ⁠change a chance," he said ⁠in ​a televised address after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ⁠announced he was calling an ⁠early election ⁠for November 29.