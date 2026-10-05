Spanish opposition leader urges voters to opt for change, oust PM Sanchez in snap election
The leader of Spain's main opposition party, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, urged voters on Monday to reject the current centre-left coalition government and usher in his conservative People's Party (PP) in an upcoming snap election.
"The question I put to voters is whether they want four more years of what we've been living through, or whether they want to give change a chance," he said in a televised address after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced he was calling an early election for November 29.