SC Demands Quick Upload of Voter Turnout Data by EC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
SC seeks EC's response on plea for uploading voter turnout data on website within 48 hours of conclusion of polling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SC
- EC
- response
- plea
- uploading
- voter turnout
- data
- website
- 48 hours
- conclusion of polling
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Completely unacceptable...": Congress criticises EC over delay in sharing phase 1, 2 voting data
Pregnancy-related deaths return to pre-pandemic levels, US data shows
Kharge to PM: Low Voter Turnout Reflects Public Discontent with Your Policies
RTI filed by TMC leader seeks exact voter turnout figures in first two phases of LS polls
De Villiers defends Kohli's IPL strike rate, criticizes data-driven pundits