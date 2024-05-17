AAP Capitulates to Goon, Questions My Integrity: Swati Maliwal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:59 IST
AAP gave in under a goon's pressure; it's questioning my character and trying to save him: Swati Maliwal on her party's stand in assault case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
