China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 05:49 IST
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

China ‌has vowed ​a "resolute response" to safeguard its industries if the European Union goes ahead with restrictions against Chinese companies ‌or products, according to its commerce ministry.

The ministry was referring to a reported joint document drafted by some EU member states pushing for a tool to ‌tackle unfair trade and take more forceful measures against China. The tool amounts ‌to a "typical protectionist and unilateralist measure", and will disrupt stability of China-EU trade, the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"If the European side engages in talks and consultations with ⁠China, ​while increasingly pressuring ⁠China, it will seriously undermine mutual trust, interfere with the overall process of consultation," the ministry ⁠cautioned. China could respond with a "strong policy toolbox" that includes anti-discrimination probes, security investigations into industrial ​and supply chains and could also look into the impact of ⁠foreign subsidies, state-backed newspaper Global Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Chinese observer as saying.

Global ⁠Times ​linked the warning to an article by Rhodium Group's senior adviser on Europe-China ties, Noah Barkin, who said Germany and France were finalising a ⁠joint paper this week to call on the European Commission to fast-track development ⁠of an instrument ⁠that mirrors the United States' Section 301 unfair trade practices provision, to deter China in the EU market.

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