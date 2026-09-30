Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

West Africa's development debate is generally framed around familiar priorities: create jobs, expand energy access, attract investment and build infrastructure. A new study suggests the real challenge lies in how these forces interact with human capabilities, and why some widely supported development strategies do not produce the same results at every stage of progress.

Published in Sustainability, the study "Driving Sustainable Human Development in Africa: The Interplay Between Digitalization, Health Expenditure and Financial Development" by Ayman Shuayb and Wagdi M. S. Khalifa examines 15 ECOWAS countries between 2004 and 2022. Using the Human Development Index as its benchmark, the research tracks how digitalization, health spending, financial development, foreign direct investment, employment, renewable energy and carbon emissions relate to changes in health, knowledge and living standards.

The key insight is that the impact of major policy levers changes with the level of human development already achieved. Digitalization and financial development emerge as relatively consistent positive forces, while employment, health expenditure, foreign investment and renewable energy produce more uneven results.

Digitalization and Finance Emerge as the Most Reliable Development Engines

Among the variables examined, digitalization produces one of the clearest patterns. Higher levels of internet use and mobile connectivity are positively associated with human development across countries at different points in the HDI distribution, suggesting that digital capacity is becoming embedded in the region's broader development process.

Digitalization can influence all three dimensions captured by the HDI. Better connectivity can widen access to education, improve the reach of health information and services, and support more productive economic activity. The research also links digital progress to technological innovation, which can raise productivity and expand the availability of goods and services.

Financial development displays an equally persistent relationship. Stronger financial institutions and deeper financial markets are associated with higher human development across the lower, middle and upper parts of the distribution, indicating that access to finance is not merely a banking-sector issue but an important part of the region's social and economic capacity.

The mechanism is relatively direct. Better-functioning financial systems can mobilize capital for schools, hospitals, productive enterprises, technology and infrastructure. For economies facing persistent fiscal constraints, the ability to allocate domestic savings and external capital efficiently can determine whether investment translates into improved living conditions.

Foreign direct investment also contributes positively, particularly among countries with lower and intermediate levels of human development. The pattern suggests that foreign capital can help compensate for domestic financing shortages, although its development impact is unlikely to depend on investment volume alone. The sectors receiving investment, domestic linkages and the quality of jobs created remain crucial.

More Jobs Do Not Automatically Produce More Human Development

The study's employment results challenge one of the most common assumptions in development policy: that rising employment is inherently evidence of social progress. Employment is negatively associated with human development among lower-HDI economies, weakly negative around the middle of the distribution and positive only among countries with higher levels of human development.

This divergence shifts attention from job numbers to job quality. Employment dominated by low wages, poor working conditions, limited skills and low productivity may increase participation without generating sufficient gains in household income, health or education. In such settings, higher employment can coexist with weak improvements in broader human welfare.

The research interprets the positive relationship at higher levels of development through stronger human capital and better-quality employment. Countries with more educated and skilled workers are more likely to generate sophisticated, safer and better-paid jobs capable of raising living standards and reinforcing further investment in health and education.

For governments across ECOWAS, the implication is significant. Employment policy cannot be judged only by the number of positions created. Skills, wages, productivity, occupational safety and opportunities for advancement are equally important indicators of whether labour-market expansion is contributing to human development.

A development strategy centred on labour-intensive job creation without parallel improvements in education, training and productivity risks producing employment without meaningful upward mobility. The study therefore reinforces the case for connecting labour policy with human-capital development rather than treating them as separate agendas.

Health Spending Works Differently Across Development Levels

Health expenditure also produces a more complicated result than headline spending figures might suggest. In the study's main analysis, health spending is not statistically significant among countries with lower and middle levels of human development but becomes strongly positive among those at the upper end of the distribution.

Such a pattern points toward the possibility of institutional and investment thresholds. Additional health expenditure may generate limited gains where health systems lack sufficient facilities, medical personnel, equipment, supply chains or administrative capacity. Once a stronger health system is in place, additional spending may become substantially more effective.

This is especially important for countries facing pressure to increase public expenditure without equivalent attention to implementation. Budget expansion alone cannot guarantee better development outcomes. The conversion of financial resources into functioning hospitals, accessible services, medicines and preventative care ultimately determines whether spending improves people's lives.

Renewable energy produces an even more counterintuitive result. The study finds a negative association between renewable energy and human development in parts of the ECOWAS distribution, while one of its robustness tests does not identify a significant effect.

The authors argue that fiscal pressure may help explain this outcome. Renewable-energy infrastructure can require large upfront investments, and governments with limited financial resources may face difficult trade-offs when energy projects compete with education, health and other social spending. The result does not demonstrate that renewable energy itself undermines development; it points instead to the costs and financing conditions surrounding the transition.

For the Global South, this distinction carries considerable policy weight. Energy transition strategies designed without concessional finance, affordable technology and protection for social expenditure could intensify fiscal pressures. A cleaner energy system becomes far more development-friendly when countries can finance it without diverting scarce resources from essential public services.

West Africa Needs Development Policies That Reinforce Each Other

The study's carbon-emissions result adds another layer to the development dilemma. Carbon emissions are positively associated with human development across the ECOWAS sample, although the relationship becomes weaker among countries with higher levels of human development.

The finding reflects the region's current stage of structural transformation rather than an argument for higher pollution. Industrial production, transport, electricity consumption and rising household incomes can expand alongside fossil-fuel use during earlier phases of development, causing welfare improvements and emissions to move in the same direction.

The weakening relationship at higher HDI levels points toward the possibility of gradually separating social progress from environmental pressure. As economies become wealthier, technologically more capable and institutionally stronger, they may have greater capacity to invest in energy efficiency, cleaner technologies and lower-carbon production.

For ECOWAS policymakers, the research supports a more integrated development model. Digital infrastructure becomes more valuable when people possess the skills to use it. Finance contributes more when it reaches productive sectors. Employment improves welfare when jobs are safe and adequately paid. Health expenditure performs better when institutions can turn budgets into effective services.

Renewable energy follows the same logic. Expanding clean-energy capacity can support long-term environmental and economic goals, but its development contribution depends on affordability, financing arrangements, access and the extent to which investment strengthens rather than competes with social priorities.

The study also comes with important limits. Its findings apply specifically to ECOWAS countries and cannot automatically be extended to economies with different institutional, political or economic conditions. The research primarily examines how selected factors influence human development rather than fully tracing the reverse relationships that may also operate.

Even so, the analysis reframes an important policy question for West Africa. The region does not simply need more technology, more finance, more jobs or more energy investment. It needs combinations of these assets that reinforce health, knowledge and living standards rather than forcing governments and households into competing development choices.

Human development advances most effectively when policies operate as a system. West Africa's challenge is increasingly one of coordination: aligning digital transformation, finance, employment, public health and energy transition so that gains in one area strengthen progress in the others rather than exposing new trade-offs.