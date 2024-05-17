India Joins the Top 5: PM Modi Celebrates Economic Milestone in Mumbai Rally
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:42 IST
In last 10 years, India has become the world's fifth largest economy: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
