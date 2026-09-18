Venezuelan Central Bank's Gold Transfer Nears Completion
The Venezuelan government and opposition are on the verge of finalizing an agreement to move the central bank’s gold reserves, valued at around $4 billion, from the Bank of England to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The report, although promising, remains unverified by Reuters.
The Venezuelan government and opposition are reportedly nearing an agreement to relocate their central bank’s gold reserves, valued at approximately $4 billion. This potential move would see the gold transferred from the Bank of England to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, according to the Financial Times.
Although this information represents a significant development in Venezuela's economic strategies, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made in the report. The transfer indicates a shift in the storage locations of Venezuelan assets.
Sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations suggest that both parties are in the final stages of reaching a consensus, but no official confirmation has emerged. The economic implications of this transfer could be substantial, affecting Venezuela's financial standing on the international stage.