Venezuelan Central Bank's Gold Transfer Nears Completion

The Venezuelan government and opposition are on the verge of finalizing an agreement to move the central bank’s gold reserves, valued at around $4 billion, from the Bank of England to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The report, although promising, remains unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 09:41 IST
Venezuelan Central Bank's Gold Transfer Nears Completion
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The Venezuelan government and opposition are reportedly nearing an agreement to relocate their central bank’s gold reserves, valued at approximately $4 billion. This potential move would see the gold transferred from the Bank of England to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, according to the Financial Times.

Although this information represents a significant development in Venezuela's economic strategies, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made in the report. The transfer indicates a shift in the storage locations of Venezuelan assets.

Sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations suggest that both parties are in the final stages of reaching a consensus, but no official confirmation has emerged. The economic implications of this transfer could be substantial, affecting Venezuela's financial standing on the international stage.

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