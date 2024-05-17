Mallikarjun Kharge Mocks PM Modi's Buffalo Comment at INDIA Rally
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
I laughed when PM Modi said that if you have two buffaloes, Congress will take away one: Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA alliance rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
