"Kejriwal's Schedule Saves Him: Assault Allegations Redirected"
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Had CM Kejriwal not been busy when Swati Maliwal visited him, she might have accused him instead of Bibhav Kumar: AAP on MP's 'assault' case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Kejriwal
- Swati Maliwal
- accused
- Bibhav Kumar
- AAP
- MP
- assault case
- busy
- visited him
- accusation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pro-Palestinian encampments at US universities
Students erect pro-Palestinian encampments across major Canadian universities
Sharad Pawar downplays Supriya Sule's victory impact on Modi's parliamentary support
Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA
Athletics-Steeplechaser Coburn to miss US Olympic trials after breaking ankle