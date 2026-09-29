GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising bond yields put the brakes on stocks

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 10:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising bond yields put the brakes on stocks

Oil prices and bond yields rose in an uncomfortable combination for stocks on Tuesday, as investors braced for an era where short-term borrowing costs settle at their highest levels in years. Australia raised its cash rate to ‌a 15-year high, as expected, and market participants have bet on it going higher still.

"We're coming to a new environment," said Angus Hui, head of fixed income at Fullerton Fund Management in Singapore, as inflation and a strong economy keep rates elevated. "We think bond yields are unlikely to go back to the very good old ‌days when bond yields were very, very low."

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield spiked to a 19-year high above 5.27% on Monday for a ‌rise of nearly 50 basis points through September. Yields rise when bond prices fall and the monthly selloff is the heaviest for two years. The US 2-year yield has moved even further, shooting up more than 57 bps this month to the threshold of 5%, as traders figure that US growth and inflation will drive three more Federal Reserve rate hikes by the middle ⁠of next ​year.

Sovereign yields are an anchor for global ⁠markets, a reference price for investing in riskier stocks and a benchmark for mortgages and corporate borrowing. Higher rates mean pressure on government, corporate and household budgets. Yields drifted higher in Asia, though ⁠moves were modest; US equity futures fell 0.2% along with most regional markets.

Only a massive $150 billion boost to a buyback plan by chipmaker Nvidia, which lifted the stock price, held the ​rates-sensitive Nasdaq to a fall of 0.9% on Monday. No sign of a breakthrough in the Middle East left Brent crude futures at $107 ⁠a barrel and climbing.

Fragile sentiment in China's technology sector, where stocks were hit on Monday by US plans to ban Chinese components from data centres, left the blue-chip CSI300 index pinned to a ⁠one-year ​low. The prospectus for US AI giant Anthropic illustrates the scale of the gamble on AI, with the company targeting a $2 trillion valuation, but planning to spend $518 billion on computing and infrastructure to build its transformative vision.

Foreign exchange markets were broadly steady through the Asia morning on Tuesday, leaving the dollar headed ⁠for a monthly gain. The yen rose on Monday when Japan's top currency diplomat told Reuters that traders ought to heed the signal from Tokyo and Washington's united ⁠concern last week at yen weakness.

It ⁠hovered at 157.50 per dollar, while the euro held at $1.1360. The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7017 and hardly budged as the Reserve Bank of Australia made its well-telegraphed hike. "Some of the upside risks to inflation are materialising," the RBA board ‌said, pointing to an ‌energy supply disruption, growth and inflation running higher than expected.

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