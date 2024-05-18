PM Modi's Shifting Claims: From Muslim League to Maoist - Kharge Comments in Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi had said Congress manifesto is Muslim League manifesto, now he says it is Maoist manifesto: Mallikarjun Kharge in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
