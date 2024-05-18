"Delhi CM's Aide Bibhav Kumar Detained in Swati Maliwal Assault Scandal"
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:39 IST
Delhi Police detains CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case: Official.
