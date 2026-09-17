Court Orders Release of Swatantra Bhardwaj amid Controversy over Assault Case

The Patiala House Court has issued a warrant for the release of Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was detained in Tihar Jail. Bhardwaj, arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Sanjay Azad, secured three weeks' interim bail starting September 15.

Initially, Bhardwaj remained in judicial custody until September 21. Special Judge SPS Laler authorized his release upon verifying a newly furnished surety, after Delhi Police had initially flagged an issue with the earlier one. Bail was granted against a Rs. 50,000 bond and a surety of the same value.

Swatantra Bhardwaj’s legal representative, Advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma, confirmed the warrant issuance, enabling Bhardwaj's release by 7 PM. Allegations suggest that legal provisions might have been misused; the case involves charges under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, post a June FIR, sparking further legal and political scrutiny.