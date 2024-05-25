After coming to power, INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt and will give legal guarantee on MSP: Rahul Gandhi at Amritsar rally.
PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 25-05-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 19:06 IST
