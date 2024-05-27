Govt formed by INDIA bloc will open all closed industries, fill up 30 lakh job vacancies: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar.
PTI | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt formed by INDIA bloc will open all closed industries, fill up 30 lakh job vacancies: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mongolia's economy to grow 4.8% in 2024 despite agricultural challenges
Ukraine says Russia's new defence minister will focus economy on war
India, Norway hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss cooperation in blue economy, green hydrogen
FACTBOX-How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy
World Bank releases detailed report on Djibouti's digital economy