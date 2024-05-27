Normal to above-normal minimum temperatures expected in most parts of country in June: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Normal to above-normal minimum temperatures expected in most parts of country in June: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Today India needs leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah": Former SP chief whip Manoj Pandey
'Our troops not capable of operating Dornier aircrafts given by India': Maldives Defence Minister
New Headline: Bharat Barai Raises Concerns over Misinformation and False Narratives about India in the West
Concerns Raised over Misinformation and False Narratives about India in the West
Vote Decisively, Propel INDIA Bloc to Form Government: Congress Urges Citizens