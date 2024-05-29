To enforce 'Viksit Bharat', we need a 'Viksit Bengal': PM Modi at rally in Kakdwip.
PTI | Kakdwip | Updated: 29-05-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
To enforce 'Viksit Bharat', we need a 'Viksit Bengal': PM Modi at rally in Kakdwip.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Diagnostic for Armenia Released on Strategic Pathways for Sustainable Development
Breaking Developments and Crucial Insights: Stay Up-to-Date with Our News Highlights
"Only double-engine govt can bring development in Odisha": Dharmendra Pradhan
Hockey India launches Coaching Course Level Basic for development of aspiring coaches
PM urged to prioritize developmental concerns: Kharge