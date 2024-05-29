S&P retains India's sovereign rating, upgrades outlook to positive from stable.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:37 IST
S&P retains India's sovereign rating, upgrades outlook to positive from stable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3i Africa Summit: VP Bawumia urges to drive economic growth through digital innovation
Israel Q1 economic growth rebounds 14.1%, lifted by shopping, building
Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress and AAP, Highlights India's Economic Growth
Inflation Woes Persist Despite Economic Growth: Fed Report
"From fragile five to top five": Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant highlights India's economic growth