South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its Eastern sea, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 30-05-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 03:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
