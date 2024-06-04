Counting of votes begins for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
