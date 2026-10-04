Trump team discusses Iran war, Yemen situation in Camp David huddle: Report 

US President Donald Trump’s top national security aides held an unpublicised meeting at Camp David on Friday, conferring for several hours to discuss next steps in the war with Iran alongside the Saudi-backed campaign targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen, Axios reported, citing three US officials. The administration made no public announcements regarding the gathering, which transpired as negotiations with Tehran remained deadlocked. Trump Administration is weighing whether to re-engage in major combat operations against the Iran.

Vice President JD Vance presided over the discussions. He was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US War Secretary Peter Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Dan Caine and other senior officials. Commenting on the deliberations regarding the Middle East crisis, a US official noted that critical matters were determined or evaluated. The White House declined to issue a statement concerning the gathering.

The high-level session unfolded as President Trump approaches a decisive juncture regarding the trajectory of the American campaign against Iran. “Now I have to make a decision: either Iran signs the deal, or it won’t exist any longer,” President Donald Trump had said on Thursday. When pressed by reporters on Friday afternoon regarding his prospective strategy while his advisers were holding discussions at Camp David, President Trump remarked, “If I told you, you would have a major story,” before adding, “But you will see. It is working out very well. Iran is not doing well.”

Beyond the Iranian dossier, the Camp David talks also addressed the escalating Saudi-backed push against Houthi forces in Yemen. Riyadh is reportedly preparing a prospective offensive against the Houthis, actively lobbying Washington to provide air support through US airstrikes. Although President Trump has hitherto shown reluctance to participate in the operation, American officials indicated that his stance remains subject to change. Such high-level strategy sessions at Camp David remain a rarity, with the most recent comparable meeting occurring in June 2025 shortly before the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran. (ANI)