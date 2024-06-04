Counting of votes begins for 14 parliamentary seats in Assam: Official.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes begins for 14 parliamentary seats in Assam: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Claudia Sheinbaum: Carving an Identity in Mexico's Political Landscape
India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' is consultative, outcome-oriented approach; has promoted regionalism: Jaishankar
Modi's Predictable Victory: India's Stable Political Landscape Foreseen by Political Scientist Ian Bremmer
Trump's Hush Money Trial Outcome and Its 2024 Election Impact
India's Political Landscape: Key Issues Beyond the Elections