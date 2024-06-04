Union minister Bhupendra Yadav leading in Rajasthan's Alwar seat against Cong's Lalit Yadav with 4,490 votes: ECI.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
