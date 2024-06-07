RBI Guv refuses to give indication on rate cut, saying will wait for inflation to stabilise around 4 pc before taking policy action.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:24 IST
RBI Guv refuses to give indication on rate cut, saying will wait for inflation to stabilise around 4 pc before taking policy action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Business Boost: Central Banks May Delay Rate Cuts
Chile's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rate Amid Inflation Concerns
Global Business Revival: Central Banks Re-Evaluate Rate Cuts Amid Economic Growth
Russian Rouble Strengthens Amid Capital Controls and High Interest Rates
Rouble Hits Four-Month High Amidst High Interest Rates and Capital Controls