''We reject PM Modi comparing himself with Nehru over third term in office'': Congress leader P Chidambaram in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
''We reject PM Modi comparing himself with Nehru over third term in office'': Congress leader P Chidambaram in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UCLA Police Shakeup: Chief Reassigned Amid Campus Unrest Response Criticism
Swift Response Prevents Chaos: Chennai ATC Building Fire Contained
Chidambaram Slams Election Commission Over Agnipath Criticism Directive
Netanyahu to Address U.S. Congress Amid Heightened Tensions and Criticism
Australian government, Cricket Australia to celebrate 'Summer of Cricket' in Chennai