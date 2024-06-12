In Kuwait, MoS K V Singh to also coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of victims of fire incident: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:50 IST
