A boat has capsized in western Congo, killing more than 80 people, the nation's leader says, reports AP.
PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:20 IST
A boat has capsized in western Congo, killing more than 80 people, the nation's leader says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Current Health News Briefs: Bird Flu Vaccines, Indian Drugmakers, and Taiwan's Exclusion from WHO
European Shares Await ECB Inflation Insights Amid Mixed Corporate News
Trump's Trials and Tribulations in US Domestic News
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump Trials, Storms, and Political Showdowns
Reuters Sports News Summary