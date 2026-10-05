"Had amazing trip to India": MrBeast shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya 

The post offered glimpses of his memorable moments in the country, including meetings with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and popular Indian YouTubers Ajey Nagar and Payal Dhare.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 08:43 IST
"Had amazing trip to India": MrBeast shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya 
MrBeast with Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya (Image source: Instagram@mrbeast). Image Credit: ANI

American YouTube sensation MrBeast's latest post on Instagram has an Indian touch. MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, recently visited India and on Sunday shared a series of pictures from his trip.

The post offered glimpses of his memorable moments in the country, including meetings with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and popular Indian YouTubers Ajey Nagar and Payal Dhare. "Had an amazing trip to India (red heart emoji)," MrBeast captioned the post.

Last month, MrBeast surprised fans when he met Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the team behind the highly anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, at a special event. During the event, the audience was treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes reel that offered a glimpse into the film’s ambitious visual effects and the massive scale of its production.

Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra even posed with MrBeast, leaving fans excited. Speaking of Ramayana, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It starrs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures globally (excluding India), Ramayana Part One will arrive in cinemas this Diwali 2026. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Himachal’s Natural Apple Farming Boom Reveals What Growers Need to Keep It Growing

Chemical Trail We Leave Behind: Everyday Water Use Adds Hidden TFA to Sewers

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026