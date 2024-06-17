Four Maoists killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district: Officials.
PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Four Maoists killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- encounter
- Jharkhand
- police
- security
- West Singhbhum
- district
- officials
- violence
- operations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage
Security Tightens as Arunachal Pradesh Votes Get Counted Amid Heavy Rains
Zelenskyy Urges Global Unity at Asia's Key Security Summit
Chhattisgarh: Naxals sets mobile tower on fire in Narayanpur district
Heightened Security and Unwavering Solidarity at NYC's 'Israel Day on Fifth'