She is going to be a very good representative of people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting Wayanad LS seat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
