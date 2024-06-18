West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs in their T20 World Cup Group C match.
PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 18-06-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 09:13 IST
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs in their T20 World Cup Group C match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Aprilia's New Star, T20 Cricket Showdown, and Farewell to Legends
Sports Highlights: NFL Moves, French Open Drama, MLB Stars Shine
Sports Highlights: Gauff Makes History, Mavericks Reward GM, Cummins Joins MLC
Top Sports Highlights: Early Celebrations, Big Comebacks, and Record-Breaking Performances
Sports Highlights: Historic Misses, Shocking Wins, and Triumphant Returns