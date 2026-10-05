Iran executes two men arrested over January 2026 protests, Mizan reports

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 16:34 IST
Iran executes two men arrested over January 2026 protests, Mizan reports

​Iran ​executed two ‌men arrested over ​January protests in Isfahan ‌in connection with the deaths of four police officers, the judiciary's ‌Mizan news agency reported on ‌Monday. Mizan said Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raeisi were sentenced to ⁠death ​on ⁠charges including "membership in an armed ⁠rebel group, waging war against God ​through carrying weapons and creating fear ⁠and insecurity, corruption on ⁠earth ​and incitement to war and killing."

It said the ⁠Supreme Court upheld their sentences ⁠and ⁠they were executed on Monday morning.

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