Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks North Korea for supporting his Ukraine policy, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 10:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks North Korea for supporting his Ukraine policy, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi; congratulates him on his party's success in general elections.
Highlights from President Vladimir Putin's St Petersburg Economic Forum Speech
Vladimir Putin's Key Highlights at St Petersburg Economic Forum
Russian news agency RIA-Novosti says President Vladimir Putin has arrived in North Korea, a rare visit to an old ally, reports AP.
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin: A New Era of DPRK-Russia Relations