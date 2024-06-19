Russian state media report that Russia and North Korea have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership, reports AP.
PTI | Russia | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
