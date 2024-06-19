Cabinet approves paddy MSP hike by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal for 2024-25 kharif crop season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:42 IST
Cabinet approves paddy MSP hike by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal for 2024-25 kharif crop season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- MSP
- Paddy
- Hike
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Kharif
- Crop
- 2024-25
- Quintal
- Agriculture
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harsh Frosts Impact Russian Crops
Development Organizations Unite to Expand Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils in Africa
Normal south-west monsoon expected to boost kharif production, enhance water storage in reservoirs: RBI Governor.
Russia Declares Federal Emergency in 10 Regions Amid Crop Damage from Frosts
India's Wealthy Ministers: An Overview of Crorepati Crops