TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhay seeks proper debate on bills brought before Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhay seeks proper debate on bills brought before Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudip Bandyopadhay
- Lok Sabha
- debate
- parliament
- bills
- legislation
- democracy
- TMC
- government
- discussion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Energy Bills to Drop by 10-15%: A Nuclear Power Boost
BJP's approach to parliamentary democracy will not change as long as PM Narendra Modi is at helm: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi.
Hong Kong cancels passports of six pro-democracy activists living in exile, calls them "lawless wanted criminals"
Argentina's Senate Approves Miliei's Controversial Reform and Tax Bills Amidst Protests
Kerala Opposition Urges Governor to Block Hastily Passed Bills