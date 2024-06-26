There has to be difference between protests in the House and on the streets: Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
There has to be difference between protests in the House and on the streets: Speaker Om Birla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanjeet Kharel Appointed Pro-tem Speaker in Historic 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly
Sanjeet Kharel Takes Oath as Pro-Tem Speaker of Sikkim Assembly
AAP Advocates TDP or JD(U) for Lok Sabha Speaker Role
Sumitra Mahajan Emphasizes Experience for Lok Sabha Speaker's Role
Swiss Parliament Defies Climate Ruling: Implications on Global Jurisdiction