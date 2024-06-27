Strength of banks enable them to expand credit base; contribute to economic growth of nation: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Strength of banks enable them to expand credit base; contribute to economic growth of nation: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
London Stocks Surge Amid Economic Data and Key Stake Investments
PLI Scheme Set to Boost Investments and Jobs, Says Icra
Saudi Arabia's Investment Surge: Boxing's New League Formation
Audi Fuels Electric Future with $1.08 Billion Puebla Investment
Team Europe Commits €472.6M to ELMED Electricity Interconnection Project at Tunisia Investment Forum