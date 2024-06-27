Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Stalemate: U.S. and Hamas Discuss New Proposals Amid Gaza Crisis
During discussions at G7 Outreach session, focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, Mediterranean: PM Modi.
Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Borissov Calls for Unity Amidst Stalemate
G7 Summit: Key Outcomes from Final Day Discussions
"Had several discussions": Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament