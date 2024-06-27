Sebi board approves introduction of delisting framework for Investment and Holding Companies.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:53 IST
Sebi board approves introduction of delisting framework for Investment and Holding Companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Southern Baptist Convention Challenges IVF Practices Amid Alabama's Embryo Regulations
U.S. Sanctions Shake Russia's Financial Markets: Impact and Adaptations
DGCA revises regulations to boost seaplane operations under UDAN scheme
Breaking Barriers: How CryptoGPT Competes with GPT-4 in Financial Market Insights
SEBI Tightens Governance for Stock Exchanges with New Oversight Framework