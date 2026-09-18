Lee Jae Myung's Diplomatic Milestones: Balancing Amidst Global Tensions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung assured no military deployments in the Middle East without risking conflict. While reconsidering involvement in the Strait of Hormuz, Lee discussed US trade investments and potential Trump-Kim talks. He affirmed not seeking re-election and proposed designating Seoul as South Korea's economic capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 09:49 IST
Lee Jae Myung's Diplomatic Milestones: Balancing Amidst Global Tensions
Lee Jae Myung

In a significant declaration, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asserted that military involvement in the Middle East is off the table, as the nation evaluates its defensive role in regional navigation safety. Despite pressures, South Korea has resisted expanding its military presence as tensions with Iran heighten.

On the diplomatic front, Lee highlighted ongoing negotiations with the United States, focusing on a nearly finalized agreement on South Korean investment commitments in U.S. manufacturing. This investment is contingent upon Washington reducing tariffs on Korean imports, showcasing the complexities of international trade.

Speculation around potential dialogues has been stirred as Lee hinted at a prospective Trump-Kim summit, emphasizing continued coordination for U.S.-North Korea discussions. Concurrently, Lee confirmed no plans for a second presidential term while proposing Seoul's designation as the economic capital, thereby decentralizing governmental operations.

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