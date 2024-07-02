Between 50 and 60 people killed in stampede at 'satsang' in UP's Hathras: District official.
PTI | Hathras | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
